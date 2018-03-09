(Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners are 6-12 over their last 18 games, including 2-8 over their last 10. Surely, there is no chance that Oklahoma (18-13, 8-10) will make the NCAA Tournament, right?

Wrong.

In fact, CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm has Oklahoma as one of his last four teams in, along with Syracuse, Louisville, and USC.

How is that possible given how poorly the Sooners fared in Big 12 play?

“Well, they’ve lost to relatively poor teams within their own conference, but it’s hard to find a poor team in their conference,” Palm said on After Hours with Amy Lawrne. “Really, only Iowa State (had no chance). The other nine teams all had some chance to make the NCAA Tournament. They’re not all going to make it, but Oklahoma, while they were skidding through conference play – or the last month of it, anyway – they had built up such a good cushion by what they did in non-conference play and the early part of conference play. Once they started to fall apart, they still had enough – at least so far – to stay in the field.”

Oklahoma started the season 12-1 with wins over Oregon, USC, Wichita State, Northwestern and TCU, among others. Then the losses came fast and furious, with a home win over Kansas on Jan. 23 the one Big 12 bright spot for the Sooners.

Oklahoma, it is worth noting, isn’t the only team to endure a second-half swoon. Arizona State did as well.

“They were undefeated entering January,” Palm said of the Sun Devils. “They were the No. 3 team in the country. And they also tumbled all the way through conference play.”

Indeed, Arizona State (20-11, 8-10) started 12-0 but is 8-11 over its last 19 games.

“They have stumbled off of the bracket,” Palm said. “The difference between those two is Oklahoma was losing to Big 12 teams and Arizona State was losing to Pac-12 teams – and the Pac-12 is a much worse conference this year. That’s why Arizona State ended up doing a lot more damage to their tournament prospects.”

Still, doesn’t it matter that the Sooners have lost eight of 10?

“No, it doesn’t,” Palm said. “It used to. Over a decade ago, almost 15 years ago, how you finished the season was specific criteria. Now it’s not. Now the idea is that some teams have to make their case in November and December and some have to make it in January and February and we don’t want to bias ourselves by the calendar. So your wins count as much no matter when they’re played – and the same for your losses. But those two teams, by finishing as badly as they did, did significant damage to their resumes. But the fact that it happened in February and March does not make it any worse.”