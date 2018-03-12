(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Gonzaga has become a fixture of March Madness. That’s what happens when you qualify for the NCAA Tournament 20 years in a row.

Still, hearing your name called on Selection Sunday never gets old.

“This is a feeling I can’t even put into words still,” Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “Just to be here four years and see our name get up there, the feeling never gets old.”

Gonzaga lost four of its top five scorers from last year’s team, which advanced to the first Final Four in program history. That, however, didn’t stop the Bulldogs from going 30-4 and winning another West Coast Conference Championship.

“It’s a group of guys who are hungry,” Perkins said of this year’s squad. “We felt that loss in the championship last year, so guys took it seriously and came back and worked all summer – not to grow individually, but as a team. Just to do what they can to give back to the team so we can get back to where we were last year.”

Five players averaged double figures for Gonzaga, which is seeking its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Johnathan Williams averaged a team-high 13.5 points, followed by Killian Tillie, who averaged 13.4, and Perkins, who averaged 12.4.

“We sacrificed a lot for each other, and I think it shows in our play,” Perkins said. “You can’t game-plan for one; you got to game-plan for 13.”

Gonzaga, which has won 20 of its last 21 games, is seeded fourth in the West. The Zags will play No. 13 UNC Greensboro (27-7) on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The game will be played at a neutral site in name only.

“I feel like we have the greatest fans in the country. They travel well for us and support us,” Perkins said. “Us being in Boise, it’ll feel like a home game in there. It’ll be super loud. Every WCC road game feels like a home game for us just with so much support we have worldwide. That never gets old. We feed off the crowd. For us to play for them, it’s awesome.”