(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Murray State (26-5) is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, this after beating Belmont in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship May 3. The Racers have won 19 of their last 21 games, including 13 straight, and will face No. 5 West Virginia (24-10) in East Regional action Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

Don’t expect the Racers to get rattled.

“I think like any player, they’ve all dreamed of playing in this tournament one day, but we’ve really been in tournament mode for the last 13 games when we were in must-win situations,” Murray State head coach Matt McMahon said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “One of the great strengths of this team has been their ability to focus on the next most important thing. I think they’ll continue to do that this week. I just want them to play with the same passion and energy, the same joy they’ve shown all season. Obviously playing West Virginia, you better package up a bunch toughness to go along with those traits.”

Murray State is led by senior guard Jonathan Stark, who averaged 21.8 points per game and shot 41.0 percent from three-point range this season, and senior forward Terrell Miller Jr., who averaged 14.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

West Virginia is 9-9 following a 15-1 start to the season.