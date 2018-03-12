(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eric Musselman has led quite a turnaround at Nevada. The Wolf Pack went 9-22 in 2014-15 before hiring Musselman, who is 79-28 (.738) over the last three seasons. He’s also led Nevada to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

It’s not a fluke, either.

“We’re to the point now where once a guy transfers, sometimes guys will go on two visits to Power Five schools and then all of a sudden we’ll get a phone call with some guy we haven’t even reached out to,” Musselman said on After Hours with Amy Lawrence. “So when we get a guy on campus and they see how beautiful our campus is and they see our facilities, we kind of have a Power Five setup right now.”

It helps that former Nevada star and current Washington Wizards guard Ramon Sessions donated $1 million to upgrade the Wolf Pack’s practice facility.

“It’s so new that we still don’t even have graphics up yet in our practice site,” Musselman said. “I think that’s going to help us as well. We feel like Nevada is becoming a name-brand program across the country.”

No. 7 Nevada (27-7) will face No. 10 Texas (19-14) in South Regional action Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Four players average double figures for the Wolf Pack, including junior forward Caleb Martin, who averages a team-high 19.1 points per game and shoots 40.8 percent from three.

Nevada last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2007.